Mystery Poco Smartphone Clears EEC Certification; Could Be Poco F2 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco X2 recently made a debut as the first smartphone with a 120Hz display under Rs. 20,000. The company has reportedly started working on its next offering called the Poco F2. The handset is said to launch as the successor to the Poco F1 and has been leaked frequently in the past few weeks. Now, a new smartphone with the Poco branding has been leaked. Here is all you need to know:

Mystery Poco Smartphone Spotted Online

The new device which is said to the Poco F2 has been listed with the M2004J11G model number. The EEC listing also notes the Poco trademark, but doesn't really reveal which model it is. It seems that the device has cleared its certification from ECC yesterday itself.

Sadly, no other details have been revealed by the listing and it remains to be seen what all hardware does the M2004J11G device packs. But, we will keep you updated with the details on this mystery device and the upcoming Poco F2.

As for the company's most recent launch, i.e, the Poco X2, it is launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone packs four cameras on the rear housing a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is an additional set of 2MP sensor for bokeh and macro shots. It comes with a dual-punch hole upfront that houses a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and another 2MP sensor.

Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor combined with Adreno 618GPU with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The unit gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging tech. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs. 15,999 going up to Rs. 19,999.

via

Best Mobiles in India