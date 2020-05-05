Poco F2 Pro Listed On E-Commerce Website; Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco F2 Pro's launch seems to be around the corner as its official teasers have started pouring in online. The device has been in the rumor mill since last year, but instead of launching it, the company introduced the Poco X2. Now, it seems that the wait could finally be over as the device has now been spotted online at an e-commerce website.

The Poco F2 Pro's official page has been put up on Gearbest which is an e-commerce website. Thanks to this listing, we get some major clues on what to expect in terms of hardware. Going by the listing, the upcoming handset will launch in two different configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage.

The listing further suggests that the device will launch n four different shades including purple, white, blue, and gray. No specific detail on the remaining hardware has been revealed, but the listing notes a powerful chipset, larger memory and battery, true full screen, and excellent cameras; hinting some high-end internals in tow.

Also, the leaked image with a diagram of the Poco F2 Pro indicates a similar design as the Redmi K30 Pro. The image shows a notch-less front with slim bezels on all sides. At the rear, the device is seen sporting a circular camera, module, however, the image doesn't show the number of sensors packed inside.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the back panel as seen in the image. So, it is highly likely that we get to see an in-display fingerprint scanner as a measure of biometric authentication. Some reports earlier have suggested that the device could arrive as the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

If that's the case, we can expect the device to draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It is expected to offer 5G network support and ship with the latest Android 10 OS.

There has been no confirmation given by the company as of now if the Poco F2 Pro will launch as the rebranded K30 Pro or not. And since the key details on its internals such as the camera, display, and battery remain unspecified, it would be hard to confirm if it will be just a rebadged product or a new offering altogether.

