Poco F2 Official Teaser Released; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is all set to launch its second offering after becoming a separate entity from Xioami. The company is said to bring the Poco F2 which has been in the rumor mill for a long time now. Going by the recent leaks, the upcoming handset will be one of the most expensive Poco offerings till date. In the latest development, its official arrival has been tipped by the company itself.

Poco F2 Official Launch Date

Poco has shared a new teaser via a tweet on its official global account. The tweet doesn't mention any specific launch date, but the Poco F2 is believed to arrive sometime later this month. Also, it isn't clear if the device will debut with the Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro moniker.

Just to recap, a recent leak suggested that the device could launch as Poco F2 Pro and will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. We expect the company to announce its official launch date in India and the remaining markets soon and will keep you informed on its arrival.

What To Expect From The Poco F2?

The Poco F2 is expected to launch as a flagship device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset. This processor has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. It is speculated to launch in dual RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB native storage.

Not much has been revealed about the hardware features of the Poco F2. Its key specifications such as display, camera, and battery are yet to be disclosed. The company's most recent offering is the Poco X2 which debuted recently in India. It is packed with features such as a dual punch-hole selfie camera, 120Hz display, and a quad-camera setup at the rear.

So, Poco packing the F2 with better hardware is what only makes sense. It would be interesting to see if the upcoming smartphone also features a dual punch-hole design or be equipped with a pop-up selfie camera. Also, we expect it to retain the 120Hz screen refresh rate as the Poco X2 and come with some improvements over its predecessor.

