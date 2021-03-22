Poco F3 Might Not Launch In India; Here's Why News oi-Vivek

Poco global is all set to launch two top-tier smartphones -- the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 in select markets on March 22. Similarly, the Poco X3 Pro is also launching in India on March 30, but it might not be coming to the Indian market.

Remember how the Poco F2 was limited to select markets? The same is likely to happen to the Poco F3 as well. Besides, we have also been hearing that the Poco F3, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40, might launch as the Mi 11x with an identical design and specifications.

The Redmi K40 is an affordable performance-oriented smartphone, powered by the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC, where the base model costs less than Rs. 25,000. So, the Poco F3 is likely to be priced around the same, which also makes it an interesting offering.

Since the Poco F1, the brand has not launched any flagship smartphone (powered by a Qualcomm flagship processor of that year. Though the upcoming Poco X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC, it won't be considered a flagship smartphone, as the SoC is already one and a half years old, and there are a lot of smartphones that are powered by the same processor.

Poco F3 Possible Specifications

The Poco F3 is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The device offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage based on the latest LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 technology, offering the best possible technology. This will also be a 5G capable smartphone, and Poco is yet to launch a 5G smartphone in India.

On the software front, the Poco F3 will run on MIUI 12 with custom Android 11 OS with Google Play Services in select markets. The device is likely to receive an Android 12 OS update in the coming days.

The phone will flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, again, similar to the one found on the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The screen is likely to be protected by 2.5D tempered Corning Gorilla Glass.

