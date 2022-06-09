Poco F4 5G Confirmed To Feature Snapdragon 870; Leaked Images Show Rear Design News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to launch the Poco F4 5G globally including in India. The brand has already started teasing the key features. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. We expect it will go official by this month. Now, the brand has confirmed the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. On the other hand, the live images of the handset show the design in its full glory.

Poco F4 5G Processor Confirmed

Poco took to Twitter to announce the upcoming Poco phone with the Snapdragon 870 processor is launching soon. The processor runs smartphones like the iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60, and so on. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 870 processor last year, based on 7nm process technology, and has Kryo 385 CPU. The processor supports up to 4K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to LPDDR5 memory, Quick Charge 4+ technology, etc.

Poco F4 5G Design Revealed

The live images have been shared by Rootmygalaxy (via tipster Passionategeekz), confirming a gradient back panel and POCO branding at the bottom. There will be a square camera module, featuring a circular layout that houses triple cameras. It will have a 64MP main camera with OIS support which is most likely to be paired with an ultra-wide camera and another sensor.

The power button and the volume rocker are on the right side. The leaked images do not show the front design; however, it is expected to have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor.

Poco F4 5G Expected Features & Price

Apart from the processor, the brand did not reveal anything. However, the device is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40S. So, the handset could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is expected to pack a 4,520 mAh battery with 67W charging. The main 64MP lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It is likely to come with a 20MP selfie shooter at the front.

As of now, there is no info regarding the pricing of the Poco F4 5G. Based on the features and Redmi K40S price, we expect it might come under Rs. 30,000 segment. And it is expected to go on sale via Flipkart in the country.

