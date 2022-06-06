Poco F4 India Launch Teased? New Poco F Series Smartphone Incoming News oi-Vivek

Poco has officially teased the launch of its next smartphone in the F series. As per the latest leaks and speculations, the company is expected to launch the next smartphone in the Poco F series and we believe the device will be called the Poco F4, powered by a flagship Mediatek Dimensity processor.

While there aren't many details about the Poco F4 in the launch teaser, the company is likely to share more details on the same in the coming days, before the official launch. Considering the leaked specs of the Poco F4, the smartphone is likely to compete against the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3.

Poco F4 Specifications

The Poco F4 is likely to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to have some sort of protection, and the device will have a punch-hole cutout. The Poco F4 is also expected to have a glass back panel along with a plastic frame.

As per the leaked specs, the Poco F4 will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP optically stabilized primary camera. Similarly, there will be an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 20MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

A 5,500 mAh battery is likely to power the Poco F4 and the smartphone is expected to offer 67W fast charging support via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone is also expected to support reverse charging along with Quick Charge 3+ support.

If you feel that the specs of the Poco F4 are identical to one of the recently launched smartphones, then you are right. The Poco F4 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 which was recently launched in China. Xiaomi is expected to launch the same with the Poco F4 moniker in India.

Its Four o’ clock and as promised we have something very exciting to share…#MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/N7fPD6R36p — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 6, 2022

Poco F4 Expected Price In India

Just like every Poco smartphone, the company is likely to price the Poco F4 very aggressively. Considering the price of its contemporaries, the Poco F4 is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Best Mobiles in India