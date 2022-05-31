For Quick Alerts
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In June 2022
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Almost every major brand is expected to launch at least one smartphone in June 2022. Big brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Poco, Realme, and Xiaomi are expected to launch new smartphones, including budget 5G devices in June 2022.
The Oppo Reno 8 with a new design is expected to hit the market in June, similarly, phones like the Poco F4 GT are also expected to launch in the same month. Check out all the smartphones that are expected to launch in June 2022.
Oppo Reno 8
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43 inches AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery
OnePlus Nord 2T
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA /NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Poco F4 GT
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Realme GT Neo 3T
Expected Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo T2
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi 12X
- 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Motorola G52j 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.6 inches Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear camera
- 16 MP Selfie camera
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Vivo X Note
Key Specs
- 7-inch (3080 × 1440 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 11
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.58 inches
- Android 11, MIUI 13
- Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Screen
- Android 12, One UI 4.5
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 3700 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A72 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.1 OS
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 5:28 [IST]
