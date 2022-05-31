List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In June 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Almost every major brand is expected to launch at least one smartphone in June 2022. Big brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Poco, Realme, and Xiaomi are expected to launch new smartphones, including budget 5G devices in June 2022.

The Oppo Reno 8 with a new design is expected to hit the market in June, similarly, phones like the Poco F4 GT are also expected to launch in the same month. Check out all the smartphones that are expected to launch in June 2022.

Oppo Reno 8 Rumoured Key Specs 6.43 inches AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

4,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery OnePlus Nord 2T Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA /NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Poco F4 GT Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Realme GT Neo 3T Expected Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo T2 Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi 12X Rumoured Key Specs

6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 11

50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Motorola G52j 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.6 inches Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear camera

16 MP Selfie camera

5,000 mAh Battery Vivo X Note Key Specs 7-inch (3080 × 1440 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 11 Rumoured Key Specs 6.58 inches

Android 11, MIUI 13

Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches Screen

Android 12, One UI 4.5

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 3700 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.1 OS

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery

