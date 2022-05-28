Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Discounts On Best 5G Smartphones At Budget Price

REDMI Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (29% off)

REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (15% off)

Realme 9 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)

Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)

MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)

Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.