Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Discounts On Best 5G Smartphones At Budget Price
The much-awaited Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 is now live and interested buyers can get their hands on a slew of products at affordable price points. One of the best categories that you can try to purchase are 5G smartphones and these will be listed with enticing discounts and offers.
If you are interested in buying a new 5G smartphone at an affordable price point, then you can take a look at the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. This sale will let you purchase some the best 5G smartphones at a discount.
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (29% off)
REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (15% off)
Realme 9 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off)
OPPO A53s 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
