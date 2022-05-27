Poco F4 GT With 120Hz Display, 64MP Triple Cameras Announced; Features & India Launch Date News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has several new smartphones lined up for launch. The Poco F4 GT was officially announced for the global markets today and is currently available for pre-orders in the UK market. As a flagship smartphone, the Poco F4 GT brings several advanced features to the foray.

Poco F4 GT Features

The Poco F4 GT is one of the first smartphones from the brand to draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. Users get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It seems to skip a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Apart from this, the Poco F4 GT brings several unique technologies to the segment.

The Poco F4 GT flaunts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone supports 10-bit color depth with over 1 billion colors and includes Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Poco F4 GT packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with 120-degree FOV and an 8MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 20MP Sony IMX596 shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Poco F4 GT also packs a massive 4,700 mAh battery which packs a 2 x 2350 dual-cell battery. The phone also includes a 120W fast charging support. It runs Android 12 OS with the Xiaomi MIUI 13 custom OS on top. More importantly, the Poco F4 GT includes LiquidCool technology 3.0 with dual vapor chambers with a total area of 4860mm².

Poco F4 GT Price

The Poco F4 GT is presently available only for the UK market and is up for pre-orders until May 30. The phone is currently priced at GBP 499 (around Rs. 48,999) as an introductory offer. The offer is available for those who pre-order the new smartphone. After which, the phone will cost GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 68,500).

The Poco F4 GT India launch and price is currently under wraps. Since the phone is available in the European market, it'll likely arrive in India shortly. The features and the price of the Poco F4 GT make it a premium flagship offering, and we can expect similar pricing in India.

