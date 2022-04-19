Poco F4 GT Confirmed To Be Rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Phone; Features & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Poco is all set to introduce its latest smartphone called the Poco F4 GT at a global launch event on April 26. Ahead of the launch, multiple reports have indicated that the F4 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Now, the latest teaser from the company has confirmed these rumors.

Poco F4 GT Design Teased In The Latest Teasers

A teaser image posted by Poco on Twitter has revealed certain design aspects of the upcoming Poco F4 GT. The side of the phone has the same shoulder buttons found on the Redmi K50. The additional keys are included to provide a more comfortable gaming experience. So, it's almost confirmed that the F4 GT will be a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming version.

This shouldn't come as a surprise as the last year's Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was released as the Poco F3 GT in the global markets.

Poco F4 GT Gaming-Centric Features

We can expect the Poco F4 GT to provide a smooth gaming experience, thanks to the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen processor at the helm. The performance is expected to be further boosted by up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of native storage, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Similar to the Redmi K50, the F4 GT's shoulder buttons could be customizable for other tasks, other than taking the role of the on-screen touch controls.

Poco F4 GT Other Specifications

As for the other features, the Poco F4 GT is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone will be booting MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 version. The device will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C port.

The camera features of the Poco F4 GT will include a 64MP primary camera on the back, which will be aided by an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, the device will be having a 20MP Sony IMX596 selfie snapper. Lastly, the device will also be equipped with Hi-Res audio, JBL-powered four wideband symmetrical speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

We will have the pricing and availability details of the Poco F4 GT soon.

