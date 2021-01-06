Poco M2, C3 Get Price Cut In India: New Price Details, Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco has slashed the price of the Poco M2 and the Poco C3 in India. The Poco M2 was launched in India for Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, the base variant will cost Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the high-end model.

On the other hand, the Poco C3 is also available in two storage configurations. However, the high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option only has received a price cut. Now, the price of the 64GB model retails for Rs. 8,499 which was launched for Rs. 8,999. The new price details are already reflecting on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Features

The Poco M2 comes with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Upfront, the device bestows a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,340 pixels) display. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Lastly, there is an 8MP front sensor for selfies and videos.

Poco C3 Features

Coming to the Poco C3, the handset offers a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a waterdrop-style notch. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset handles the processing paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage which also support an additional storage expansion. It runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10, and gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

For imaging, the Poco C3 sports a triple rear camera setup which houses a 13MP main snapper, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it comes with a 5MP front camera. The Poco C3 can be a good choice for those who are looking for a phone with a huge battery, good camera at an affordable price.

