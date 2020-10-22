Poco M2 Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Price: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco M2 is now available starting at Rs. 10,499 at Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale. The e-commerce site has just finished its Big Billion Days sale and the Dussehra Specials Sale is already live. On this sale, the e-commerce site has listed great deals on smartphones. The Poco M2 has seen immense popularity after its launch. The handset made its debut in the country in September at Rs. 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Poco M2 Price And Offers At Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale

The high-end model of the Poco M2 is now available at Rs. 11,499, while Rs. 10,499 for the base model. Besides, customers can get 10 percent off on Kotak Debit or Credit cards and HSBC Credit cards. There is also a 5 percent off, no-cost EMI option on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Customers can also get up to Rs. 5,450 on exchange offer. Notably, the Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale will end on October 28.

Should You Buy Poco M2?

At an affordable price point, the Poco M2 packs with all decent features. The Poco M2 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio G80 SoC handles the processing on the Poco M2 and it runs on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI skin on top.

The handset houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. For optics, you get a quad-rear camera setup along with a 13MP main sensor. The primary lens is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it features an 8MP front shooter.

Further, one can expand the memory of the handset up to 256GB via a microSD card. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best Mobiles in India