Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 10,999

Poco, the brand which started off with an affordable flagship smartphone, has been launching a series of mid-range smartphones in India. The Poco M2 is the latest entrant from the company. Considering the price and features, it looks like the company has changed its target audience and is now focusing on the entry-level segment.

Poco M2 Specifications

The Poco M2 will be available in two variants and three color schemes with an all-plastic unibody design. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and it has a small water-drop notch at the top for the selfie camera.

The device is based on the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. Whereas the high-end variant of the Poco M2 offers double the storage with a similar amount of RAM. The device runs on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI skin on top. The company has confirmed that the Poco M2 will get have no Ads user-experience.

The device has a quad-camera array at the back with a 13MP primary sensor, capable of recording 1080p videos with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for Face Unlock.

The smartphone gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Moreover, the phone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price And Availability

The Poco M2 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, whereas the beefed-up version of the same with double the storage will set you back by Rs. 12,499. Both models will be available exclusively on Flipkart from September 15 via Flipkart at 12:00 PM.

