Poco M2 India Launch Set For September 8 Via Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to launch the Poco M2 on September 8 in India. The company has announced the launch date via its official twitter handle. It will take place on September 8 at 12 PM IST. Meanwhile, Flipkart has introduced a dedicated page for the upcoming phone. The Poco M2 will be the down-toned variant of the Poco M2 Pro which was launched in the country in July 2020.

Poco M2 Details

The teaser poster mentions the Poco M2 will feature a waterdrop notch display, while the Pro model was launched with a punch-hole screen. However, the company did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming handset. The Poco M2 is said to fall under Rs. 10,000, suggesting an entry-level smartphone.

In addition, the Poco M2 claims to offer better performance and battery life. The upcoming handset is expected to be debut as the cheapest handset ever from Poco. We expect the company will share more information about the Poco M2 in the coming days.

To recall, the Poco M2 Pro comes with an IPS LCD display measuring 6.7-inches. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. For imaging, it has a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter. The handset was debuted with a starting price of Rs.13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.

What We Think

It looks like Poco has a number of handsets in its portfolio. Recently, the company has confirmed the launch of the Poco X3 which will be the first handset with the newly launched snapdragon 732G chipset. The handset is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display, and 64MP primary sensor, which is already confirmed by the company executive.

Best Mobiles in India