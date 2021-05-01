Poco M2, Poco X3, More To Get MIUI 12.5 Update; Full List Of Poco Smartphones Getting Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco is an independent brand that came out of Xiaomi's branch. However, the company still relies on Xiaomi MIUI custom software to run its smartphones. The latest MIUI 12.5 update is now confirmed to arrive in several Poco smartphones in India. The list includes Poco M2, Poco X3, Poco C3, and more.

Poco Smartphones To Get MIUI 12.5 Update

To note, the MIUI 12.5 update brings in several upgrades and modifications that enhance the overall smartphone experience for users. Further, the MIUI 12.5 update has enhanced the Android 11 experience on smartphones. Xiaomi first began rolling out the update for its devices followed by Redmi. Now finally, Poco smartphones are also getting the MIUI 12.5 update.

Particularly when it comes to Poco smartphones, the company adds a custom launcher on top of the MIUI experience for a different experience. Reports suggest the global list confirms that all Indian Poco models will get the update. Further, Poco is seeking testers for the beta version of the MIUI 12.5 update.

If you wish to be part of the beta testing for Poco smartphones, you can do so by registering at the Poco blog. You will need to provide your Mi ID and the IMEI number of your Poco smartphone. With this data, you can register as part of the public beta testing for Poco smartphones with MIUI 12.5 update.

List Of Poco Smartphones Getting MIUI 12.5

Poco has gradually expanded its product offering over time. We have several new Poco smartphones in the market that are available at an attractive price and offer premium features. Here's the list of Poco smartphones getting the MIUI 12.5 update, which also carry the IN tag, confirming the Indian version:

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3

Poco X2

Poco M3

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco C3

Apart from these smartphones, there are a couple more Poco smartphones on the global list that will get the MIUI 12.5 update. Do note, there are a couple of smartphones like the Poco F1 missing on the list. Reports suggest Poco could add the MIUI 12.5 update to these devices a bit later, though it can be guaranteed at the moment. Devices getting the MIUI 12.5 update global list includes:

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3/NFC

Poco F3

Poco F2 Pro

Poco M3

