Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Update; Features, Supported Devices, And More
Xiaomi is all set to release the MIUI 12.5 update for all Mi and Redmi smartphones that support MIUI 12. MIUI 12.5 is the next major software update, which also introduces some fundamental changes that make this interesting software iteration. Here's everything you need to know about MIUI 12.5.
MIUI 12.5 Update Features
The MIUI 12.5 update was originally announced in December 2020 and will be made available for the supporting Mi/Redmi smartphones in the coming days. Depending on the device, the MIUI 12.5 update will either be based on Android 11 OS or the older version of Android OS.
Some of the key features introduced on the MIUI 12.5 include privacy-related features, app optimizations, and this update also allows users to uninstall some of the system apps, giving more control to the users. Despite the incremental name, Xiaomi states that MIUI 12.5 is not a minor update, rather it's a major update, shaping the future of the MIUI software experience.
It is also said that the company might actually skip MIUI 13 due to a superstition, and MIUI 12.5 should be considered as the next major software update. Xiaomi is also emphasizing that the MIUI 12.5 is a lot similar to iOS in terms of icon style and overall system animations. Just like MIUI 12, the MIUI 12.5 will have a dynamic wallpaper feature, which changes the color of the lock screen.
MIUI 12.5 Supported Devices
Just like most MIUI updates, the MIUI 12.5 will be rolled out in phase, and the first set of devices will start receiving the update from April 30. As expected, the new range of devices like the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Pro, and the Mi 10 will be the first series of devices to get MIUI 12.5 stable update.
Do note that, the MIUI 12.5 update is already available for select devices in select markets. In the international market, devices like the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will also receive the update besides the aforementioned models.
