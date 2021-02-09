Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Global Update Unveiled: List Of Eligible Devices And New Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the intermediate iteration of the MIUI, the MIUI 12.5 has been rolled out globally. Similar to the previous iterations this one also emphasizes on the performance with improvements to the CPU and power consumption and a revamped UI. At the time of launch, the company revealed the details pertaining to the rollout of the MIUI 12.5 update and the eligible devices.

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Features

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 is based on Android 11. The update focuses on system optimizations. As per the company, the overall core scene memory is minimized by 20%, which indicates an optimized UI that will contribute to 22% lesser CPU usage. Also, it will lower the power consumption by 15%.

The MIUI 12.5 Chinese variant came a few months back. While the global variant of the update is almost the same, the company did not mention features found in the Chinese iteration such as MIUI+, Privacy features including Sandbox mechanism, updated Super Wallpapers and Natural Sounds & Haptics. However, Xiaomi noted the improved and smooth UI experience with revamped gestures and task rendering.

Given that the MIUI 12.5 gestures get a separate thread instead of all tasks using the same thread, the CPU won't be subjected to overload. Also, the most interesting aspect of the MIUI 12.5 is the ability to uninstall more system apps.

List Of Devices Eligible For MIUI 12.5

The MIUI 12.5 global update will be rolled out starting from the second quarter of this year. It will initially start with the Mi 11 and Mi 10 series followed by the Mi 10 Lite series, Mi Note series. To be precise, the Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi 9 will get the MIUI 12.5 update later in Q2 2021. The other devices getting the MIUI 12.5 update will be announced later.

Best Mobiles in India