Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Slated On August 6 On Flipkart: Should You Buy?

Xiaomi's former sub-brand Poco recently launched the M2 Pro smartphone in India. The device initially went on sale on July 30, and now the next sale is slated for August 6, 2020, via Flipkart at 12 PM.

Poco M2 Pro: Key Features And Specification

The Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD + display (1,080x2,400 pixels) and Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and it runs Android 10 along with MIUI 11 on top. Under the hood, you'll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The smartphone features a quad-rear camera set up. It includes 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. The camera features different modes, such as LOG ModePro Colour, Pro Video, and RAW. In addition, you'll get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the connectivity front, it has 4G LTE, GPS, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco M2 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro: Offers, Colour And Price

The smartphone sale offer includes no-cost EMI option, a five percent instant discount on SBI credit card, Rs. 30 off on the first prepaid transaction using UPI, and many more. The Poco M2 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage costs Rs. 13,999, while 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. Then, there's a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that will be available at Rs. 16,999. Besides, the company provides a microSD slot to expand its storage up to 512GB. Further, the Poco M2 Pro comes in three color variants, such as Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

