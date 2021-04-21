Poco M2 Reloaded Now Available In India: How It Compares With Poco M2? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco announced the launch of the Poco M2 in India last year. Now, the company has come up with a toned-down variant of the smartphone with the launch of the Poco M2 Reloaded featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Priced at Rs. 9,499, the Poco M2 Reloaded comes in two color options - Mostly Blue and Greyish Black. It will be available from 3 PM today via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Given that the device has been launched as a watered-down variant of the standard Poco M2, here we have listed its specifications and the differences between the two devices.

Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Poco M2 Reloaded makes use of a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It comes with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. In terms of hardware specs, the latest Poco offering makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Running the dated Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, the Poco M2 Reloaded bestows a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the optical front, the latest offering from the company makes use of a quad-camera setup with a 13MP AI primary camera sensor, an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary 4cm macro lens, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor. Also, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

Poco M2 Reloaded features a two-tone design and has a dedicated microSD card slot along with dedicated dual-SIM slots. The smartphone gets the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. However, the retail package is bundled with a 10W charger.

How Is It Different From Poco M2?

The newly launched Poco M2 Reloaded has downgraded RAM as compared to the standard Poco M2, which features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced starting from Rs. 10,999. Eventually, it comes with a relatively lower pricing of Rs. 9,499. Apart from this, the other specs are identical to those of the Poco M2 launched last year.

