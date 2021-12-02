Poco M3 Explodes In India; Reason Under Investigation News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Smartphones exploding or catching fire is not a rare scenario as we have come across many incidents in recent years including the most recent explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2. Now, another such incident has surfaced online - with the explosion of a Poco M3 unit in the country.

In a similar incident, a Poco X3 Pro unit exploded back in September this year. At that time, the company stated that it was customer-induced damage. Besides Poco, other smartphone brands have also faced such incidents.

Poco M3 Exploded In India

As per a Twitter user with the username Mahesh (@Mahesh08716488) tweeted that the Poco M3 used by his brother caught fire and exploded. As of now, there is no reason for why the smartphone caught fire and the reason has not been specified by the user. Initially, even the brand did not acknowledge the issue and just replied to the tweet stating that the safety of customers is highly important and it will take the matter seriously.

However, the tweets by both the user who brought the explosion to light and Poco have been taken down.

Going by the tweet that was taken down, the Poco M3 appears to be completely burned at the bottom. Only its camera module is clearly visible. Also, it remains to be seen if someone was injured during the incident and we need to wait for further details to be revealed.

Poco notes that it is investigating the incident and will find the cause of the same at the earliest. Also, the company assured that it will provide the best possible solution regarding the same.

Poco has sent a statement to Gizbot reading, "At POCO India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. At this stage, our team contacted the concerned customer as soon as the issue was notified and is awaiting his visit to the nearest service center. We are committed to examine the issue in detail, and extend all our support to the customer and resolve this on priority. All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to ensure that the quality of the device is not compromised at any level."

Should Brands Focus More On Quality?

Given that many smartphones are exploding of late, the quality of devices is highly questionable. Notably, there are repetitive incidents that are happening across various brands, users might lose their reliability and trust in these brands.

Talking about the Poco smartphone explosion, the company has taken up stringent quality checks and makes sure its devices go through quality and security checks. Also, users need to make sure to use their devices with basic safety measures to prevent explosions. You can take a look at some of the smartphone explosion prevention tips from here.

