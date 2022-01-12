Just In
POCO M3 Gets MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update In India; What’s New?
POCO M3 was released in India in February 2021 with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Xiaomi has finally released an Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for the POCO M3 after a long wait. MIUI 12.5.1.0 is the most recent update.
The update is presently in stable beta and weighs roughly 2.6GB. It is only offered to a selected group of users.
POCO M3 MIUI 12.5 Specifications
Swift performance, targeted algorithms, liquid storage, atomized memory, and smart balance are among the UI enhancements and features included in the latest MIUI 12.5.1.0. RJFINXM version for POCO M3. The update is presently in stable beta and weighs roughly 2.6GB.
It is only offered to a select group of users. Users will have to wait a week or two for MIUI 12.5 to be released globally on the POCO M3. Users can manually check for updates. Software Update is a setting in the Settings menu.
Poco M3 Features
The POCO M3 has a waterdrop notch and a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. The gadget is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, as well as up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The M3 has a large 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging.
The POCO M3 has a triple camera configuration, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls, which is hidden behind the waterdrop notch. A headphone jack, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C charging connector, and stereo speakers are also included.
POCO M3 Price In India
There are three storage options for the POCO M3: 4GB RAM+ 64GB, 6GB RAM+ 64GB, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB. It's available in three colors: yellow, blue, and black. The POCO M3 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,499, the 6GB+64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,499 and the 6GB+128GB variant will be selling for Rs. 12,499.
