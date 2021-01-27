Poco M3 India Launch Officially Teased: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to bring the Poco M3 in the country soon. The company has shared a teaser video of the Poco M3 on its official YouTube channel. The tagline of the video is "Watch at your own risk | #POCOM3″ and the handset shows in Yellow, Black, and Blue color options. The video ends with the tagline "the real killer" is coming soon. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. Last week, tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the handset will arrive in the country in February.

The smartphone was originally launched globally back in November starting at $149 (approx. Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It comes in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue shades. Also, the teaser video confirms the Indian variant will also get the three colors.

Poco M3 Features

The Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and gets its fuel from a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 has a triple camera setup comprising of a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, dual-band WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

What We Think

Considering the price of the handset, it can be said the Poco M3 will be an affordable handset with lots of impressive features, a huge battery, a 48MP main lens, and more.

