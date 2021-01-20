Poco M3 India Launch Tipped For February: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco M3 India launch might just be around the corner. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the launch will take place in February; however, it does not reveal the exact date and the company is yet to share any information about it. Besides, the handset with model number M2010J19CI was also spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification in December which also hints at an imminent India launch.

DD/02/YYYY — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 19, 2021

To recall, the Poco M3 was originally launched globally back in November 2020. The phone comes in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue shades.

Poco M3 Expected Price In India

The handset made its debut starting at $149 (approx. Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. So, the starting price of the Poco M3 in the country can be expected around Rs. 12,000. Besides, there is another model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option priced at $169 (around Rs. 12.500).

Poco M3 Features

The Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Running Android 10-based MIUI 12, it packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of imaging, there is a triple camera setup that houses a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, it gets 4G LTE, dual-band WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Poco M3 In India

If we are talking about the competition, there will be some devices such as Oppo A53, Tecno Camon 16 which can be tough competitors for the Poco M3. The Oppo A53 is available in the country starting at Rs. 12,990 which offers a high 90Hz display. On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 16 also features 64MP quad rear cameras despite being an entry-level device.

