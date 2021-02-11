ENGLISH

    Poco M3 Next Sale Set For February 16: Should You Buy?

    By
    |

    Poco M3, the successor of the Poco M2, made its debut in the country earlier this month. The device also went on sale on February 9 via Flipkart. Now, the company has also announced the next sale date which is slated for February 16 at 12 PM (noon) on Flipkart. Additionally, the phone has received a great response on its first sale. The company announced that it has sold over 1,50,000 units in the first sale.

    Poco M3 Next Sale Set For February 16

     

    Poco M3 Price In India

    The Poco M3 comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The handset comes in Cool blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow color options.

    Poco M3 Features

    The Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2340 resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is also a waterdrop notch for housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device runs the Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

    You can get a massive 6,000 mAh battery on the Poco M3 that supports 18W fast-charging. Software-wise, the phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO out-of-the-box.

    On the camera department, there is a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset gets an 8MP camera at the front.

    For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Considering the price, the handset can be a good choice for those who are looking for a phone under budget with great battery, camera features.

    Read More About: poco smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
    Settings X
    X