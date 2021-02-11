Poco M3 Next Sale Set For February 16: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco M3, the successor of the Poco M2, made its debut in the country earlier this month. The device also went on sale on February 9 via Flipkart. Now, the company has also announced the next sale date which is slated for February 16 at 12 PM (noon) on Flipkart. Additionally, the phone has received a great response on its first sale. The company announced that it has sold over 1,50,000 units in the first sale.

Poco M3 Price In India

The Poco M3 comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The handset comes in Cool blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow color options.

Poco M3 Features

The Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2340 resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is also a waterdrop notch for housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device runs the Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

You can get a massive 6,000 mAh battery on the Poco M3 that supports 18W fast-charging. Software-wise, the phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO out-of-the-box.

On the camera department, there is a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset gets an 8MP camera at the front.

For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Considering the price, the handset can be a good choice for those who are looking for a phone under budget with great battery, camera features.

