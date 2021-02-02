Poco M3 With Triple Snapdragon 662, Triple Camera Launched: Price, Specification, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Poco has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Poco M3 is the successor of the Poco M2 and comes with a triple rear camera and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Notably, the Poco M3 is the third model under the company's M series which was globally launched in November 2020.

Poco M3 Price And Availability In India

The newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of in-house storage, while 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available at Rs. 11,999. The Poco M3 comes in three such as Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from February 9th, 2020 at 12 PM. Besides, the company is providing an instant discount of Rs. 1000 and EMI options on ICICI Bank cards.

Poco M3 Specifications

The Poco M3 features 6.53-inch full-HD+ display along with 1,080x2,340 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Additionally, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and 2MP depth sensor along with an f/2.4 lens.

The Poco M3 also has 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack,4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Infrared (IR) blaster.

Then, there is a fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Furthermore, the Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging, measures 162.30 x 77.30 x 9.60mm, and weighs 198 grams only. The smartphone can give a tough competition to the Motorola G9 Power, Realme 7i, and the Samsung Galaxy M11.

