Poco M3 Pro 5G Gets Official Launch Date: Most Affordable 5G Smartphone?
Poco is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in India -- the Poco M3 5G. The company has now officially confirmed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be unveiled on June 8 at 11.30 AM in India. On top of that, the company has also confirmed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart.
The original Poco M3 with 4G networking capabilities was launched in India back in February, and the brand is now launching the 5G iteration of the same, which was recently unveiled in European markets. In terms of design, the Poco M3 Pro 5G does look a bit similar to the vanilla Poco M3 with a few changes, which helps distinguish between the two.
Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications
As the Poco M3 Pro 5G is already available in select markets, we actually have the complete specs sheet of the smartphone. The device comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The phone ships with Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700, the same processor which also powers the Realme 8 5G, which we recently reviewed. This chipset will be paired with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage and the phone does have a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
As per the cameras are concerned, the triple camera setup has a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has an 8MP selfie camera with FHD video recording capability. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port and the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.
It's speed! It's good-looking! It's 5G! It's POCO M3 PRO!— POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 4, 2021
Launching on June 8 at 11:30 am on @Flipkart. Power up, and stay tuned.#MadSpeedKillerLooks #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/2JUgBtrhO5
Poco M3 Pro 5G Expected Price In India
The Poco M3 Pro 5G starts at 159 Euros, which roughly translates to Rs. 14,000. Hence, the device is likely to cost a bit less in India, which makes it a bit cheaper than the Realme 8 5G, which is almost similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G. If this turns out to be true, then the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country.
