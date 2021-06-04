Poco M3 Pro 5G Sale To Debut On June 8 Via Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco M3 Pro 5G is all set to be launched in India in an affordable price point. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been surfacing in numerous teasers revealing more about its availability in the country. In a recent move, it has been confirmed the smartphone's availability.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Flipkart Availability

As per the latest teaser from the brand, the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be available via the online retailer Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone is all set to be launched in India on June 8, 2021. Also, it is believed to go on sale the very same day via Flipkart.

The Flipkart availability isn't quite surprising as many Poco smartphones launched in the past were available exclusively via the online retailer.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price In India

We are yet to get a word regarding the pricing of the Poco M3 Pro 5G in India. However, going by the global pricing of the smartphone, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 15,000. Notably, the global price of the upcoming Poco smartphone is 159 euros (approx. Rs. 14,000). At this price point, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will compete against similar offerings from rivals such as Realme 8 5G and Oppo A74 5G among others.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specs

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is a variant in the Poco M3 series. The smartphone has been launched in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black color options. Talking about its specs, the Poco M3 Pro 5G makes use of a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets the power from a Dimensity 700 chipset along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Poco M3 Pro 5G uses a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor as well. The other goodies of the Poco M3 Pro 5G include a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support, Android 11 OS and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India