Poco M3 Pro 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Announced: Here Are All Highlights

As assured, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has been unveiled after numerous speculations. Notably, the device carries the credits of being the first budget 5G smartphone from the company. Besides this, the Poco phone also comes with an eye-catchy design, impressive specs and an affordable price tag.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Poco M3 Pro 5G bestows a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout aligned at the center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The highlight is the incorporation of a new feature called DynamicSwitch that will automatically adjust the refresh rate between options such as 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz depending on the content that users are viewing.

At its core, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC based on the 7nm process. This processor has surpassed the performance of both Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G processors on AnTuTu. This chipset is teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. Also, there is a hybrid card slot that supports dual 5G SIM card slots or a single 5G SIM card and a microSD card with up to 1TB of expandable storage capability.

On the imaging front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture alongside a 2MP secondary depth sensor and a 2MP tertiary macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture. Also, there are other capabilities such as Night Mode and time-lapse mode. At the front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G adorns an 8MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity wise, the smartphone from Poco is bundled with 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 22.5W fast charger bundled within the box and Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow color options. It is priced at €179 (approx. Rs. 16,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at €199 (approx. Rs. 18,000). It will be available for sale from tomorrow, May 20, 2021.

