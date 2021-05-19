Poco M3 Pro 5G Design And Pricing Leak Ahead Of Launch: What to Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is gearing up to add a new smartphone to its affordable M series. Already, the global executive has confirmed that they will take the wraps off the Poco M3 Pro 5G at an event later today. Of late, we have been coming across several leaks and teasers that reveal what we can expect from the device. Now, a recent leak has shed light on the pricing and design of the upcoming affordable 5G smartphone.

While we are just hours ahead of the launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the YouTube channel ChinaMobileMag has come up with an unboxing video of the smartphone. It showcases the appearance of the smartphone in reality.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Unboxing Video

From the retail package of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, it appears to bundle the smartphone alongside a few documents, a transparent case, a USB Type-C cable, and a charger. At the front, the smartphone seems to arrive with a punch-hole cutout with a relatively thick chin. It seems to flaunt a 90Hz refresh rate screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Running Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.0.5, the Poco M3 Pro 5G seems to be powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there is a hybrid SIM slot to support additional storage. The bottom edge of the upcoming Poco phone flaunts a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. At the top, the smartphone flaunts another speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moving on to its rear, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is seen to bestow a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor. The other camera sensors in the module include a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides this, the smartphone also flaunts a 13MP selfie camera sensor with 18W rapid charging support. Under its hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is claimed to be a rebadged variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Expected Price

Furthermore, it is claimed to arrive in two storage configurations including 4GB RAM 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. As per the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is said to be priced at 199 euros (approx. Rs. 17,800) and 229 euros (approx. Rs. 20,500) for the two configurations respectively.

The smartphone is said to go on sale from May 20. Also, it is claimed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available at a discounted pricing for the early-bird buyers until May 26. We can expect the smartphone to be launched in three colors - Black, Green and Yellow.

