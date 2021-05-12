Poco M3 Pro 5G With Dimensity Processor Confirmed; Poco X3 NFC To Go Off Shelves News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is working on a new 5G smartphone which will be launched in the company's affordable 'M' smartphone lineup. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is all set to break covers soon as hinted by one of the company's executive. The company had introduced the standard M3 last year but with a standard 4G network. The upcoming model will be the first budget 5G smartphone by the company which will bring some upgraded features to the table. The company will also be pulling the plugs off one of the recent Poco X series smartphones. Read on to find out:

Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Soon?

Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, Poco's Global executive, revealed the details of the Poco M3 Pro 5G in an interview with Android Central. Kevin revealed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be equipped with a Dimesnity processor. This would be the first time the company will be using this MediaTek series processor for its smartphones.

The brand has used MediaTek chipsets but all of them were from the Helio series and limited to the Indian market. The Poco M3 Pro 5G availability would be global. Kevin further suggested that the Dimensity processor used on the Poco M3 Pro will perform 60 percent better than the Snapdragon 662 processor used on the standard Poco M3.

While the Poco executive hasn't revealed the exact name of the chipset, rumors point at the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. However, this is just speculation and we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.

The report also suggests that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will arrive in the Iconic Poco Yellow color option as the standard M3. The smartphone will have a higher refresh rate as per the executive. It remains to be seen if it will be 90Hz or 120Hz.

Kevin hasn't shared any other key details of the upcoming handset. However, the expected Poco M3 Pro 5G includes a 48MP triple-rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera module. The device is expected to ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery. It is also speculated to feature 22.5W fast charging support.

Is Poco X3 NFC Being Discontinued?

The Poco executive also confirmed that the Poco X3 NFC will be discontinued post the launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The brand will be taking the former off the production bay since it will fall in the same price bucket as the upcoming variant. On the other hand, the Poco X3 Pro will be available for sale via usual modules.

No New Poco Launch In India In May 2021!

In a separate tweet via its official handle, Poco confined that no new product launch will take place in May 2021 in India. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation that has created an emergency situation once again across the nation.

Additionally, the company has also extended the warranty of its products for two months. This applies to the units whose warranty was due to lapse in May or June this year.

