Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted On IMEI Database: Is India Launch Nearing? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco M3 Pro 5G was unveiled last week in the global markets. It is touted to be the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G. Now, it looks like the smartphone is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. We say so as the smartphone was spotted on the Indian IMEI database.

Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped

The India launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G hinted by the certification database was spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. He noted that the device carries the model number M2103K19PI in the IMEI database. Given that it was spotted on the certification database, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone remains unknown for now.

If the smartphone launches in India, it is expected to be priced similar to the global variant. Well, the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country. But an official confirmation is awaited regarding the same. Notably, given these aspects, the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be a rival to similarly priced devices including the Realme 8 5G.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M3 Pro 5G bestows a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout aligned at the center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The highlight is the incorporation of a new feature called DynamicSwitch that will automatically adjust the refresh rate between options such as 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz depending on the content that users are viewing.

At its core, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC based on the 7nm process. This processor has surpassed the performance of both Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G processors on AnTuTu. This chipset is teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. Also, there is a hybrid card slot that supports dual 5G SIM card slots or a single 5G SIM card and a microSD card with up to 1TB of expandable storage.

On the imaging front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture alongside a 2MP secondary depth sensor and a 2MP tertiary macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture. Also, there are other capabilities such as Night Mode and time-lapse mode. At the front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G adorns an 8MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity wise, the smartphone from Poco is bundled with 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 22.5W fast charger bundled within the box and Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12.

