Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch; How To Watch Live Stream Event

Poco is ready to announce its latest affordable 5G smartphone in India today. The company will be introducing the Poco M3 Pro 5G which is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. The device will be unveiled via an online launch event. Here's how you can stream the Poco M3 Pro 5G's virtual launch on your screens:

How To Watch Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Live Stream

The Poco M3 Pro 5G's India launch is set for today, i.e, June 8. The brand will be hosting an online launch event on its official YouTube channel. The live stream begins at 11.30 AM IST. You can click on this link to visit the event page directly or tune in via the video embedded below.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: What To Expect?

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The octa-core chipset will have Mali-G57 GPU support. It is expected to launch with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. The device will be pre-installed with Android 11-based MIUI 12 skin.

Upfront, the Poco M3 Pro is said to flaunt an IPS LCD display measuring 6.5-inches. The panel will offer an FHD+ resolution and have a 90HZ screen refresh rate. The display will feature a punch-hole and get a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G's imaging setup will include a 48MP main camera at the rear along with a 2MP macro sensor. The camera module will also include an additional 2MP sensor for depth effects.

The device will be equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. For security, the device will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides 5G, the connectivity options would be dual SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that will take charge over a USB Type-C port. Also, the device will have an 18W fast charging support.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price, India Availability

The Poco M3 Pro 5G's prices would be officially announced during the launch. However, a recent leak tipped Rs. 17,999 price tag for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The company might also launch a 64GB variant which is likely to carry a lower price tag. The device will be available via Flipkart. Going by the previous leaks, the Poco M3 Pro 5G can be expected as an affordable 5G smartphone in India.

This device would be competing against the likes of Realme 8 5G, Oppo A53 5G, and the Moto G 5G, amongst others. A cheap price tag along with decent internals is what we expect to see at the launch.

