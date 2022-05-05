Poco M4 5G With 90Hz Display Goes On Sale Today: Get Additional Rs. 2,000 Off On Cheapest 5G Phone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has been gradually expanding its product offering for a while now. One of the latest offerings is the Poco M4 5G, which debuted as one of the cheapest 5G phones in the Indian market. The new Poco M4 5G will go on sale starting today, May 5, at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Poco M4 5G Price in India

The new Poco M4 5G is available in two models, starting from Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 14,999. The Poco M4 5G will go on sale today, May 5, and is exclusive to Flipkart and a few other retail outlets.

Poco M4 5G Discount In India

The Poco M4 5G has a couple of discount deals, which further drops the price of the device. Firstly, buyers using SBI cards get a discount of Rs. 2,000 instantly, bringing down the price to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Apart from the bank deal, Flipkart is offering a few bundles with the Poco M4 5G. for one, you can get the Google Nest Hub for just Rs. 4,999 and the Google Nest Mini for Rs. 1,999. Separately, these devices cost Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 2,499, respectively. Flipkart is also hosting an exchange offer for the Poco M4 5G, offering up Rs. 13,000 off.

Yep! The #KillerLooksOPPerformer is all-set to take you to the future of smartphones. Get it @flipkart sale starting tomorrow!The #POCOM45G starts at ₹10,999*.

*T&C apply pic.twitter.com/kAGbXIBiRH — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) May 4, 2022

Poco M4 5G Features

The new Poco M4 5G flaunts a 6.58-inch IPC LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It also packs Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top against drops and scratches. The new Poco phone features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. There's also an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Poco M4 5G draws power from the Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's also a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the MIUI 13 custom OS on top.

Additionally, the Poco M4 5G includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support and ships with a 22.5W charging adapter in the box. It offers usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so on. Plus, it offers AI face unlock support.

