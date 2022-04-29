Poco M4 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched In India: The Cheapest 5G Phone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The affordable, mid-range 5G segment has witnessed a sharp growth in recent times. Poco is tapping into this growing demand with a couple of new launches. One such new smartphone is the Poco M4 5G, which has debuted in the Indian market with the Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90Hz display, and more.

Poco M4 5G Features

The new Poco M4 5G features a 6.58-inch IPC LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The design includes a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. The display also packs Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top against drops and scratches. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the MIUI 13 custom OS on top.

Under the hood, the Poco M4 5G draws power from the Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's also a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. Additionally, the Poco M4 5G includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The box ships with a 22.5W charging adapter in the box.

Did you think we’ll keep the most exciting aspect of the #KillerLooksOPPerformer a secret? Definitely not! The #POCOM45G is going to be available to all at a price of ₹10,999/-*. We mean it when we say "5G For Everyone"



*T&C apply pic.twitter.com/i2Ib92eOgo — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 29, 2022

The Poco M4 5G also features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. There's also an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The cameras are equipped with some of the basic features, including AI face unlock support. The Poco M4 5G comes with the usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so on.

Poco M4 5G Price In India

The Poco M4 5G is now considered among the most affordable 5G phones in India. It is available in two models, starting from Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The high-end 6GB + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 14,999. Buyers can check out black, blue, and yellow color options.

The Poco M4 5G will go on sale on Flipkart starting May 5. There are a couple of bank offers and deals that one can check out. This effectively makes the Poco M4 5G one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. While it offers 5G support, it skips other features like an improved camera or design details.

