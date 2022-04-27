Poco M4 5G Live Images Leak Revealing Color Options, Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is all set to bring a new smartphone to the Indian market on April 29. While we need to wait for a few more days for the launch of the smartphone, the color options and design of the Poco offering have been leaked online via live images that have emerged online.

Poco M4 5G Live Images Leak

The live images of the Poco M4 5G were shared by Himanshu Tandon, the India Sales Lead of the Chinese smartphone maker. The images posted on his Twitter handle show a clear look at the device in its full glory. For the uninitiated, the upcoming smartphone is an entry-level device but it looks like the company has emphasized making it look appealing.

From these leaked live images, it is clearly seen that the smartphone might arrive with a large camera module at the rear as seen on the Poco M4 Pro that went official recently. This camera module appears to house a dual-camera setup at the rear alongside an LED flash unit at the top left corner. Also, the company's branding is seen at the right of the camera module.

Furthermore, the tweet shared by the company executive also hints that the Poco M4 5G could arrive in multiple color options, including yellow, black, and grayish-blue. The other details remain unknown but we already know more about the possible specifications of the upcoming device based on previous rumors and speculations.

Poco M4 5G Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specs, the Poco M4 5G is expected to arrive with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. In terms of hardware, the upcoming Poco smartphone is likely to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with a Mali G57 GPU. Also, a 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone with 18W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Poco M4 5G is believed to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP orumary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary portrait sensor. We will get to know further details regarding the smartphone next week at the launch event.

