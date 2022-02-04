Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Expected; 90Hz Display, Dimensity Chipset Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has been steadily expanding its product offering in the global market as well as the Indian market. That said, some models that debuted in the global market are yet to arrive in India. One such example is the Poco M4 Pro 5G. A new report states the Poco M4 Pro 5G would soon arrive in India.

Poco M4 Pro 5G In India

A report from 91Mobiles talks about the Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch. The report has received Poco's internal training image, highlighting the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G. Going by this poster, one can expect the Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India soon.

The tagline "step up ur game" is also evident, indicating this could be a teaser. Apart from this, the poster also showcases the alleged Poco M4 Pro 5G in a blue color model. One can also see the camera setup at the rear, the LED flash units, as well as the Poco branding on the rear panel.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Features: What To Expect?

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has already debuted in the global market, flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5G phone gets its power from the Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Also, the phone includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP supporting lens. Poco has also included a 16MP selfie camera in the front. It runs Android 11 OS with the custom skin on top.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch In India

There are a few things that are still unclear regarding the Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch. For one, it's unclear if we're getting the same 5G model or the upcoming 4G model. Presently, the Poco M4 Pro 4G is under development and was spotted at various certification websites. Moreover, the exact launch date or a tentative timeline for the Poco M4 Pro to launch is also under wraps.

Best Mobiles in India