Poco M4 With 90Hz Display, 64MP Camera Incoming; Early February Launch Likely News oi-Megha Rawat

POCO announced the POCO M3 smartphone in India in February 2021. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, a 48MP triple-camera array, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Now, it appears that the brand is gearing up for the launch of the POCO M4 successor to the POCO M3. Thanks to tipster Mukul Sharma, MySmartPrice has got unique information on the POCO M4 launch and specifications.

POCO M4 Specifications Tipped

According to the details shared by Mukul Sharma to MySmartPrice, the POCO M4 will be released in the worldwide and Asian markets in early February. Powering the device under the hood, the handset would have a 90Hz refresh rate. According to the leaked specifications, the gadget will be powered by a MediaTek processor.

The POCO M4 will have a triple-camera configuration in terms of imaging. A 64MP OV64B40 sensor, an 8MP IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP OV2A lens will be included in the camera module. On the software front, the next POCO smartphone will come preloaded with Android 11 and the MIUI 12.5 overlay.

As time passes, we should learn more about the POCO M4 if it is included in any certifications or benchmarks. The POCO M4 will be the successor to the POCO M3 smartphone, as previously stated. POCO first announced the POCO M3 in February 2021.

A 6.53-inch LCD display with Full HD+ quality is included with the smartphone. The Snapdragon 662 SoC is at the heart of the M3. The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

A 48MP main camera and two 2MP depth and macro camera units are included in the handset's triple-camera configuration. The POCO M3 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR sensor, a 3.5mm audio connector, an 8MP front camera, a 6000 mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support, among other features.

POCO M4 Price Tipped

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Poco M4 costs EUR 229 (approximately Rs. 19,600). The phone is also available in a 6GB + 128GB option, which costs EUR 249 in total (roughly Rs. 21,300). In terms of availability, the Poco M3 will be available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.

