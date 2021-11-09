Here’s How Poco M4 Pro 5G Is Better Than M3 Pro 5G News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is over a year old and the company was hitting the rumor mills to unveil the next-generation model. The much-hyped smartphone - the Poco M4 Pro 5G has been unveiled today as assured by the company. Well, it is not a complete redesign but a refined model, which takes the brand to the next level in terms of upgrades.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Improvements Over M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is relatively larger than its prequel with a 6.6-inch display while it maintains the FHD+ 1080p display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The company has improved the touch sampling rate taking it to 240Hz. Also, the display has slightly brighter at 450 nits and it remains protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

At the rear of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the company has used a full-width camera panel. Instead of the camera bump, the whole area comprising the flash and sensors was raised. The device features a 50MP primary camera sensor, which is an improvement from the 48MP sensor. The major noticeable change is the addition of an 8MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 119-degree field of view, which offers additional flexibility while shooting using the smartphone. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera, which has doubled in terms of resolution.

Though there are improvements to the camera department, we cannot compare it with camera-centric smartphones out there as the device is not a camera phone. It is marketed just as an affordable 5G smartphone with superior battery life.

In terms of battery, the Poco smartphone makes use of a 5000mAh battery as its predecessor. The upgrade comes in the charging speed as the device is bundled with a 33W fast charger instead of an 18W fast charger. It is touted to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. In 10 minutes of plugging in the charger, the M4 Pro 5G can get 2.5 hours of video watching time.

On the hardware front, the smartphone from Poco makes use of an octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset based on the 6nm processor while its predecessor uses the Dimensity 700 SoC based on the 7nm process. The smartphone flaunts stereo speakers that were not seen on the Poco M3 version. If you are wondering about the headphone jack, then you still get the same along with a microSD card slot. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Power key.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price And Variants

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will go on sale on November 11 via Poco's official website, AliExpress, Shopee, and Goboo. The device comes in a base configuration including 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at €230 (approx. Rs. 20,000). There will be a notable discount for the early bird buyers.

Talking about color options, the Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in Power Black, Cool Blue and the iconic Poco Yellow hues. Basically, it is a Redmi Note 11 with the Poco branding. For those who are unware, the M3 Pro 5G was a rebranded variant of the Redmi 10 5G.

