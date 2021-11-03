Poco M4 Pro 5G Live Images Reveal Dual Cameras, Punch-Hole Display; Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco M4 Pro 5G is the talk of the town as its launch nears. The smartphone has been officially teased and a few of its features have been revealed. Now, live images and the first look of the Poco M4 Pro 5G have surfaced online, revealing its design and other key details. To note, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will go official on November 9.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Live Images Revealed

The live images of the Poco M4 Pro 5G have given us an idea of what to expect. The images were shared by the Vietnamese publication, ThePixel.vn. Previous reports suggested the Poco M4 Pro 5G is simply a rebranded version of the newly launched Redmi Note 11 5G. One can further confirm this by looking at the alleged live image.

The design of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G and the newly launched Redmi Note 11 5G are largely similar. One can spot the punch-hole display and the dual-camera setup at the rear. Moreover, the camera module is also similar where the lenses are placed in a rectangular housing. The key difference here is the Poco branding instead of Redmi.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Features Tipped

The company has teased the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the features it brings to the table. If this is just a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, we have an idea of what to expect. For one, the upcoming Poco phone will flaunt a similar 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The punch-hole cutout will likely house a 16MP selfie camera, just like the Redmi Note 11. The dual cameras at the rear will include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has been teased with a 6nm chipset, which is most likely the Dimensity 810 chip.

The Poco phone was teased with 33W fast charging support for the 5,000 mAh battery and will run Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 custom skin. The Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch globally on November 9. Additionally, a similar rebranded Redmi Note 11 is tipped to arrive as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. However, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

