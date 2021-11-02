Just In
- 1 hr ago Week 44, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 11 5G, Sony Xperia PRO-I, HONOR X30 Max, And More
- 1 hr ago 'WhatsApp By Meta' Name Change Coming Soon For Global Users
- 2 hrs ago Dhanteras 2021: How To Download And Send Dhanteras Stickers On WhatsApp
- 2 hrs ago Windows 11 Is Still A Trouble For AMD Users
Don't Miss
- Finance Govt Unveils Staff Accountability Rules for NPA Accounts of Up To Rs 50 Cr
- Automobiles Ola S1 & S1 Pro Second Purchase Window Pushed Back To Dec 16
- News PM Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' initiative
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Police Prevent Fans From Gathering Outside Mannat, Reveals Family Is In Alibaug
- Education NEET Topper 2021 List: Three Share Top NEET AIR Rank, Score 720/720; Explore Toppers 2021 List Here
- Sports Stunning! Yuvraj Singh announces his decision to come out of retirement; fans go crazy
- Lifestyle Your Gowns Edit Ft. Karisma Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, And Daisy Shah
- Travel South India - Ten Best Winter Destinations
Poco M4 Pro 5G Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch; 33W Fast Charging, 6nm Chip Confirmed
We already know Poco is all set to unveil the Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9 in the global market. The handset will be the successor of the Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched back in June in the county. Besides, the upcoming Poco smartphone is said to be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 which was launched last month in China. Now, the brand has started teasing the features of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro as the launch is just a few days away.
#POCOpopquiz— POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 1, 2021
Look closely and find all the information you need to know about charging!
Leave a screenshot to prove that you did not miss it! #POCOM4Pro 5G will always #PowerUpYourFun. pic.twitter.com/HfC5kFeV5C
Poco M4 Pro 5G Features Confirmed
The brand took to its Twitter handle to share a teaser that confirms the charging capability of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The handset is confirmed to support 33W fast charging. The previous teaser shared by the company has already revealed the handset will be powered by a 6nm chipset, which is believed to be none other than the Dimensity 810.
Moreover, the recently launched Redmi Note 11 was announced the same chipset and 33W fast charging tech. This further suggests the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11.
Poco M4 Pro 5G: What More To Expect?
Other features of the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be similar to the Redmi Note 11. So, the Poco M4 Pro would be launched with a 6.6-inches LCD panel with 1080p FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout to house a 16MP selfie camera sensor.
The Dimensity 810 processor will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option that will also support additional storage expansion. A 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device and it will sport a dual-camera system at the back including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device will come with the IP53 certification.
Poco M4 Pro 5G Expected Price
As of now, there is no info regarding the pricing. Considering the Redmi Note 11 price, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is also expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement. Further, the Poco M4 Pro is also believed to arrive in India after its global launch as it has already visited the IMEI database.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911