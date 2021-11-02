Poco M4 Pro 5G Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch; 33W Fast Charging, 6nm Chip Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Poco is all set to unveil the Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9 in the global market. The handset will be the successor of the Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched back in June in the county. Besides, the upcoming Poco smartphone is said to be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 which was launched last month in China. Now, the brand has started teasing the features of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro as the launch is just a few days away.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Features Confirmed

The brand took to its Twitter handle to share a teaser that confirms the charging capability of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The handset is confirmed to support 33W fast charging. The previous teaser shared by the company has already revealed the handset will be powered by a 6nm chipset, which is believed to be none other than the Dimensity 810.

Moreover, the recently launched Redmi Note 11 was announced the same chipset and 33W fast charging tech. This further suggests the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: What More To Expect?

Other features of the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be similar to the Redmi Note 11. So, the Poco M4 Pro would be launched with a 6.6-inches LCD panel with 1080p FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout to house a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

The Dimensity 810 processor will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option that will also support additional storage expansion. A 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device and it will sport a dual-camera system at the back including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device will come with the IP53 certification.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Expected Price

As of now, there is no info regarding the pricing. Considering the Redmi Note 11 price, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is also expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement. Further, the Poco M4 Pro is also believed to arrive in India after its global launch as it has already visited the IMEI database.

