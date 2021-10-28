Poco M4 Pro 5G Confirmed To Launch On November 9; Expected Features, India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco has announced the launch date of its upcoming M-series smartphone. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to debut on November 9 in the global market. The handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing a few features of the upcoming M4 Pro 5G. Further, the phone is said to be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, which will unveil today (October 28) in China.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Details

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch date of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G. The shared teaser has not revealed anything except for the launch date. It will be an online launch event that will be live-streamed via Poco's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: What To Expect?

The Geekbench listing revealed the handset will be powered by the MT6833P, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 or Dimensity 700 chipset. Further, the listing also claimed the phone will come with 8GB RAM and will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Going by the previous report, the handset is also tipped to come with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Other features like the camera, display details are still under wraps. However, we expect the phone might share similar specs as the upcoming Note 11 smartphone.

This means the Poco M4 Pro 5G could pack a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel which will offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. At the rear, there could be a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor which is expected to be assisted by an ultra-wide and a macro sensor.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Coming To India?

As of now, the brand has not shared India launch details of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. However, the phone is likely to go official soon in the country after its global launch. Since the handset has already visited the IMEI database. Moreover, the pricing of the device is also unknown at this moment. However, the M4 Pro 5G is also expected to carry an affordable price tag like its predecessor.

