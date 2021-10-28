Poco M4 Pro 5G With Dimensity Chipset Appears On Geekbench; Expected Launch Date, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco M4 Pro 5G is the talk of the town as it's expected to be another premium phone with an affordable price tag. Coming under Poco's M series, the new M4 Pro 5G smartphone is tipped to launch soon. Most recently, the Poco M4 Pro 5G appeared on Geekbench, revealing its processor prowess and everything we can expect from it.

Poco M4 Pro 5G On Geekbench

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has allegedly appeared on Geekbench with the model number 21091116AC. Here, the "C" refers to the device being a Chinese variant. It also suggests the phone could launch pretty soon. Like most Geekbench references, the processor and memory capacity of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G has been revealed now.

Going into the details, the alleged Poco M4 Pro 5G will draw power from the MT6833P, which is tipped to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. That said, reports also claim it could be the Dimensity 700 chipset. Apart from this, the platform reveals the upcoming Poco phone will include 8GB RAM, which could be the highest variant.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box with the MIUI custom skin on top in addition to the Poco Launcher. Apart from this, the reported Poco M4 Pro 5G has scored 603 and 1779 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Previously, the Poco M4 Pro 5G appeared at the FCC and other certification sites. This has thrown some light on what to expect from the upcoming Poco phone. The FCC listing has confirmed the phone would debut with 5G support along with support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5GHZ Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GNSS, and FM.

Apart from this, another certification reportedly showed the Poco M4 Pro 5G would launch with 33W fast charging support. However, we don't know the battery capacity of the phone just yet. That's not all. The display and cameras of the new Poco M4 Pro 5G are also under wraps.

For all we know, the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G could be a rebranded Redmi smartphone with a few upgraded features. Xiaomi is a popular brand and often mixes devices with a rebranded tag. Since the phone has appeared on a few certifications sites, the launch could be imminent and could arrive in the Indian market shortly.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India