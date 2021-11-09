Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Event: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco M4 Pro 5G will hit the global market today. The brand has been extensively teasing the new smartphone, which many believe is simply a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G. Coming under the Poco branding, the new smartphone is tipped to offer a couple of unique features. Here's everything you need to know about the Poco M4 Pro 5G launch.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Details

The Poco M4 Pro 5G launch event is a global event and will be live-streamed across the company's social media channels. The Poco M4 Pro 5G will begin at 8 PM GMT+8, which is at 5:30 PM Indian time. The Poco M4 Pro 5G launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and updates will be shared on social media channels. You can simply click the below link to watch the global event.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Features: What To Expect?

Several reports point that the Poco M4 Pro 5G is just a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G. Moreover, the teasers shared by the company also suggest similar features. For instance, one of the teasers revealed a 50MP rear sensor paired with an AI main camera - just like the Redmi Note 11 5G.

Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has been confirmed to draw power from an 'ultra-fast' processor based on a 6nm architecture. Many suspect this is the Dimensity 810 processor, which powers the Redmi Note 11 5G and is suspected to be the same on the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Apart from this, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is tipped to flaunt a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to include 33W fast charging support to its 5,000 mAh battery. Dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, and other features have also been confirmed. We'll know more at the launch event later today.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price In India

Report suggest the Poco M4 Pro 5G could arrive in three models of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128B. Presently, the Redmi Note 11 5G starts from CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,000). We can expect the Poco M4 Pro 5G to be priced around the same.

