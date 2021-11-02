Redmi Note 11T 5G Tipped To Launch India Soon; Is It Rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 11 series that debuted in the Chinese market recently has been grabbing headlines. Now, everyone is waiting to see what the new series will arrive in India. Recent reports suggest the first of the Note 11 series to come to India is going to be the Redmi Note 11T 5G. This could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 vanilla model.

Redmi Note 11t 5G Coming To India

To note, the series debuted with the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+. Now, we're hearing of a new variant - the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The tip comes from @Kacskrz, who reveals that Xiaomi is working on rebranding the series as the India launch approaches. The tipster says the vanilla model would be rebranded as Redmi Note 11T 5G for the Indian audience.

Further, the tipster suggests the phone would launch as Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global market. We've been hearing leaks about the Poco M4 Pro recently as it's about the launch on November 9. Incidentally, the Redmi Note 11 5G, Note 11T 5G, and the Poco M4 Pro 5G are codenamed evergo, evergoin, and evergreen, respectively - further indicating similar specs with a different name.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch In India: What To Expect?

The Redmi Note 11 5G debuted with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The phone draws power from the Dimensity 810 chipset paired with Android 11 OS with the MIUI 12.5 custom skin. The Redmi Note 11 5G includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP + 8MP shooters.

If this is the rebranded Redmi Note 11T 5G, we can expect the same features. The tipster further suggests the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ will also be rebranded before releasing outside China.

That said, it's still unclear when the phone will arrive in the country nor its pricing for the Indian audience. Redmi Note series have been affordable mid-range phones. The upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G will also be an affordable mid-range phone, upping the competition with Vivo, Oppo, and other brands.

