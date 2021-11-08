Poco M4 Pro 5G To Be Launched Alongside New Poco F3 Variant News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is all set to host a global launch event on November 9 wherein it will take the wraps off the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Now, the brand has revealed a fresh teaser suggesting that the company might unveil a new variant of the Poco F3 along with the M series smartphone.

Back in February this year, Redmi took the wraps off the Redmi K40 series smartphones including the Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+ in its home market China. The standard Redmi K40 variant was launched in India as Xiaomi Mi 11X and in the global markets as the Poco F3.

Likewise, the Redmi K40 Pro+ was launched in India as the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and in the global markets as the Xiaomi Mi 11i. On the other hand, the Redmi K40 Pro did not make its way outside the Chinese market. Now, there seems to be a possibility that a new variant of the Poco F3 could be launched in India as the rebranded Redmi K40.

New Poco F3 Variant Launch Likely

As per speculations, the Poco F3 is tipped to be launched with a Snapdragon 888 processor and might arrive with the moniker Poco F3 Pro. Probably, we can expect it to be the sequel to the Poco F2 Pro that was launched last year. If this turns out to be true, then the Poco F3 Pro is tipped to be the most affordable flagship smartphone to use the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

While it is rumored to be the rebranded variant of the Redmi K40 Pro, we need to wait to know if the same turns out to be true at tomorrow's launch event.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Expected Specs

Talking about the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the device is speculated to be the rebadged variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G that went official in China recently. Having said that, it is speculated to be launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone could feature a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

Under its hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G could make use of an octa-core Dimensity 810 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 5000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone with support for 33W fast charging technology. The other aspects of the Poco M4 Pro 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5 custom skin.

Best Mobiles in India