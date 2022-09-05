Poco M5 4G Launched In India With 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Today, Poco has launched a new 4G smartphone in India at the same time as the global launch of its 5G counterpart. The device borrows the same rear panel design as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. It comes with a slew of highlights, including a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery.

Poco M5 4G Price And Availability

The Poco M5 4G comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499 respectively. The smartphone comes in three colors such as Power Black, Icy Blue, and Poco Yellow. The Poco smartphone will be up for purchase from September 13 via Flipkart.

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, buyers of the Poco M5 4G will get an instant flat discount of Rs. 1,500 on using an ICICI or Axis Bank card for the purchase. The brand offers a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and free screen protection for the first six months from the date of purchase.

Poco M5 4G Specifications And Features

The Poco M5 4G bestows a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop cutout to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the Poco smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC based on the 6nm process. It is teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM with support for Turbo RAM to expand the RAM capacity further and up to 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Poco M5 4G flaunts a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP secondary macro sensor and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. The connectivity aspects include 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery powers the Poco M5 4G along with support for 18W fast charging and it is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The retail package bundles a 22.5W charger. It runs Android 12 topped with MIUI 13.

