Poco mocks OnePlus with #DoTheMath Tweet series: OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1

Rs 20,999 < Rs 37,999

The base variant of the Poco F1 is priced at Rs 20,999, whereas the base variant of the OnePlus 6T costs Rs 37,999. There is a price difference of Rs 17,000 between the two smartphones, and Poco wants you to #DoTheMath before purchasing the OnePlus 6T.

845=845

The Poco F1, as well as the OnePlus 6T, are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the latest and the flagship processor from OnePlus.

4000 > 3700

The OnePlus 6T comes with a 3700 mAh battery, the biggest battery on a OnePlus smartphone ever, whereas the Poco F1 comes with a 4000 mAh battery. Both smartphones do support fast charging via USB type C, and Poco India wants to remind you that the Poco F1 has a bigger battery compared to the OnePlus 6T.

1>0

The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus smartphone to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack, whereas the Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. So, #DoTheMath.

6 GB = 6 GB

Both smartphones come in either 6/8 GB of RAM. The base variant of both smartphones comes with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Is Poco F1 is superior than the OnePlus 6T?

The answer is yes, and no, as per the peer specs-to-specs, the Poco F1 does have the upper hand with respect the battery capacity, the presence of a headphone jack, and especially the pricing. However, OnePlus 6T does excel in some of the aspects like design and build quality, cameras, and the operating system, and the last but not the least, the in-display fingerprint sensor. In the end, both smartphones are priced at a different price point, and each one of these devices has their own audience.