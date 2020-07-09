Just In
Poco To Address Security Concerns On The Poco M2 Pro Via Software Update
Xiaomi's spin-off brand Poco recently launched the Poco M2 Pro in India. It is the rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro with a 33W fast charger in the box with a bit of cosmetic change. Though no publicity is bad publicity, social media platforms are now filled with some of the security concerns related to Poco's latest release.
It looks like most of these reactions on social media are triggered by the latest move from Govt of India banning 59 Chinese apps. A few reviewers and influencers are no calling out some of the apps that come pre-installed on the Poco M2 Pro.
According to a few reactions, the Poco M2 Pro comes with apps like Helo, which is one of the 59 apps that recently got outlawed in India. Not just that, the security app on the device does require a lot of permissions and there is no way to withdraw these permissions once agreed. Besides, one cannot uninstall or disable the app as well.
Open letter to the POCO community. pic.twitter.com/DDh1g3Z6OT— Yash Garg #POCOForIndia (@yash3339) July 9, 2020
Poco Releases Open Letter
The company has now released an open letter on Twitter and claims the company shared these review units before the ban of 59 apps. And assures that no personal information has been shared with any entity. The company is already working on a fix and will release a software update to fix all these issues.
Poco M2 Pro Is Not Alone
The Poco M2 Pro is not the only smartphone that comes with pre-installed apps like security. In fact, all Redmi, Mi, and even the previous Poco devices include pre-installed apps like Security and it is interesting to see if the company will entirely remove this app or will give more control over the permissions that the app requires.
So, if you are planning to buy the Poco M2 Pro, this should not stop you from doing so, as the company can easily fix these issues with the software update. However, if you don't like having third-party apps that you might not use, then it is best to opt for a device with stock Android UI.
