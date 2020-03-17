ENGLISH

    Poco X2 Flash Sale Slated For 12 PM Today: Price And Discounts

    By
    |

    Poco X2 is one of the bestselling affordable smartphones right now in the market. It was launched as the second device in the Poco brand and carries the legacy of the brand by being the first smartphone to arrive with a 120Hz display under Rs. 20,000.

    Poco X2
     

    Similar to the other models from the company, the Poco X2 is also available via flash sales and today is the next sale. The company announced the details of the flash sale soon after the previous sale and we can expect it to get sold out within a few minutes as usual.

    Poco X2 Flash Sale Today

    Well, the next sale of Poco X2 is slated for today (March 17) in India at 12 PM. The company confirmed the same last week via its official Twitter handle. Similar to the previous flash sales, the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart along with some attractive offers for buyers.

    Poco X2 Price In India

    Detailing on the variants and pricing of the Poco X2, the smartphone has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 15,999. The mid-range variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 16,999. And, the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 19,999.

    Poco X2 Specifications

    To recap, the Poco X2 is the most affordable smartphone to feature a 120Hz display as mentioned above. It comes fitted with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with HDR10 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

    For imaging, the Poco X2 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle, a 2MP tertiary macro sensor, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera sensor. A 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone with 27W fast charging support.

     

    Read More About: poco news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 9:06 [IST]
