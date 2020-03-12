Poco X2 To Be Available Again For Purchase On March 17 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is well-known for its value-flagship smartphones and became an instant hit with the launch of the Poco F1 last year. The company introduced its second offering for the masses dubbed Poco X2 last month itself. The handset debuted as the first smartphone under Rs. 20,000 price label to launch with a 120Hz display. The handset has been made available via flash sales last month itself. Now, the company has revealed its sale dates.

Poco X2 Next Sale In India

The Poco X2's next sale is slated for March 17 in India. This information has been shared by the company itself on its Twitter handle. And similar to the previous sales, the device will be available for purchase online on Flipkart. There will be some offers as well on the purchase.

If we talk about the pricing, then the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 15,999, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB variant will be retailing at Rs. 16,999. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 19,999.

In terms of hardware, the Poco X2 is the only device starting at Rs. 15,999 to be equipped with a 120Hz display. The display measures 6.67-inches and offers an FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is HDR10 certified. The camera module on the rear has four sensors, with the primary sensor being a 64MP sensor.

There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset features a 20MP front camera used for selfies and video calls. Powering the Poco X2 is the octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage comparison. The software-side is taken care of by a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

